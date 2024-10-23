NBA: 4 Knee-jerk reactions after Celtics, Lakers star on opening night
The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to miss KAT
At least early on in the season, I don't think it should be all that surprising to see the Minnesota Timberwolves genuinely miss Karl-Anthony Towns. And that much was evident on opening night as the Wolves lost at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves are going to miss his offensive firepower and the way he could impact the game on that end of the floor. It is likely going to take some time for the Wolves to adjust without KAT. I wouldn't be completely concerned if I was a Wolves fan after losing to the Lakers on opening night, but it just hammer homes the idea that this season could be more of a task than perhaps the team realizes.
With real expectations on their shoulders, the Wolves have to figure out what the new normal is going to look like after parting ways with KAT. Anthony Edwards is still great and everything will start with him. But he's going to need a strong supporting cast if the Wolves are going to take another step forward this season.
I'm sure the Wolves are going to be fine this season but it is going to take time for the team to find a new identity in the post-KAT era.