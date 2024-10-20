NBA: 4 Young players best positioned to have a breakout season in 2024-25
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Now entering his fourth season in the league, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has appeared to be one of the organization's core pieces. He has been productive throughout his tenure with the Magic, but it is believed that he is capable of bringing much more to the table.
While Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will receive most of the touches on offense and take the most shot attempts, head coach Jamahl Mosley has to figure out how to balance the offense and get Suggs more involved as he finally broke through with the potential that everyone was waiting for him to unleash and could develop into one of the premier 2-way players in the NBA as he is still just scratching the surface of his offensive growth. His 3-point shooting has improved dramatically in his third season as he shot 39.7 percent from downtown.
During his 2nd season, Suggs shot 32.7 percent from behind the arc and shot an atrocious 21.4 percent in his rookie campaign. His biggest impact should come on the defensive end as he was good enough to earn NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team honors last year as he also finished in the top 10 in steals per game.