NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Exploring four pre-season stock to buy and three to sell ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is officially less than a week away and the intrigue and hype continue to grow across the league. There are many storylines to follow heading into the start of the new season and one of the biggest generally revolves around what teams to buy or sell to begin the year. There are many teams that made tangible changes to their roster in hopes of reaching new heights.
As we prepare for the start of the season, it's only natural to be excited after the offseason. In this article, we'll explore which teams are worthy of the hype and which teams perhaps aren't. In this game of "Buy or Sell," we'll tell you which teams are worth the trouble and which that aren't.
Buy: Boston Celtics
At least for now, there should be no selling of the Boston Celtics stock. This is a team that is coming off an NBA Championship in which they managed to win without being 100 percent healthy. That should tell you all you need to know about how talented this roster is. If the Celtics can get healthy this season and head into the playoffs fully intact, I have a hard time envisioning any team - in the East or West - beating them in a seven-game series.
There may be a time in the future where you should sell your Celtics stock. Right now, hold on to it.