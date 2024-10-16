NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Sell: Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the bigger moves of the NBA offseason when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns in a package for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and draft capital. While this is a move that is going to give them more flexibility in the future, this is a trade that could result in them taking a bit of a step back this year. Randle and DiVincenzo are good players who could help the team in theory, but losing a player as talented as KAT (even despite his individual struggles) is going to be felt by the team.
Even if Randle and DiVincenzo find comfort quickly and hit the ground running this season, I don't see a scenario in which Minnesota doesn't take a bit of a step back in the Western Conference this season. That's why I would sell by Wolves stock.
I do believe that the Wolves will still be a good team. I just don't believe they're going to be conference finals good this season. Minnesota has a few more tweaks to make to their roster before they reemerge as a legit championship contender after the KAT trade.