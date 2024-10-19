NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
LA Clippers
Projected starting lineup: James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac
After losing Paul George in free agency, it's impossible to predict what this season will hold for the LA Clippers. Even with all the moving parts from the offseason, this team does seem pretty sold on their staring 5. However, injuries have too often impact the Clippers over the past few seasons.
Heading into the start of the season, the big questions surround Kawhi Leonard's health. Especially after losing PG, the Clippers are only going to go as far as Kawhi can take them. And if he's not healthy, LA could be in for a long season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Projected starting lineup: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis
As LeBron James' career begins to come to an end, there are many reasons why this has to be considered a big season for the Los Angeles Lakers. If they're going to compete for another NBA Championship in the LeBron era, the signs almost have to come this season. With a relatively similar starting 5 as last year, it will be interesting to see how that dynamic works with new head coach JJ Redick.
The center position is one to watch. The Lakers are reportedly in the market for a starting center and if they land one, it could completely alter this team's starting 5.