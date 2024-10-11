NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Area of concern Los Angeles Lakers seem desperate to upgrade
NBA Trade Rumors: If there's one area of need the Los Angeles Lakers are desperate to upgrade, it's probably at the center position.
With the NBA's pre-season slate underway, teams across the league are getting a greater understanding of their respective strengths and weaknesses. Over the next few weeks, we're going to get an idea of what type of trade market will begin to develop before the NBA Trade Deadline. For the Los Angeles Lakers, there continues to be smoke around the idea of upgrading the center position.
According to a recent report, the Lakers continue to "examine" the trade market in an attempt to add a center to their roster. What the genuinely means remains to be seen. This report could be taken in a way that they're looking for a starter or that they're looking for depth in the frontcourt. Either way, with the consistent reporting surrounding this team, it does seem as if the Lakers are desperately in the market for a center.
And if I did have to guess, I'd imagine the Lakers are very much open to the idea of acquiring a center who could start next to Anthony Davis (who seems a lot more comfortable at the power forward position).
What potential targets could be available for the Los Angeles Lakers?
The Lakers were shockingly quiet all offseason long and didn't make any huge additions to their roster. However, with a need in the frontcourt, I'd imagine there's a good chance that could change before the trade deadline.
Los Angeles would probably like to keep their options open in the event a star talent that they seem worth pursuing hits the trade market. However, at this point, it may be far more likely that the Lakers pursue a trade for a starting center to play alongside AD.
Predicting centers the Lakers could end up pursuing could be an almost impossible task. However, it's already been reported that Jonas Valanciunas was on the Lakers' radar before he signed with the Washington Wizards. It's something the Lakers could circle back around to if the Wizards get off to a slow start to the season and suddenly place Valanciunas back on the trade block.
With the recent news, Mitchell Robinson is another name to keep an eye on. However, his current injury does bring doubt to that possibility. At least for now, those are two names to keep an eye on if the Lakers do end up pursuing an in-season trade for a starting-caliber center.