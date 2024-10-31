NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Golden State Warriors
As much as I would love a resurgence from the Golden State Warriors this season, I do have my questions about the sustainability of this team's early-season success. For one, they haven't had that difficult of a schedule to begin the season. But, at the same time, the Warriors are winning games that they routinely lost last season. That certainly is a good sign. The other question I have for the Warriors is whether they can continue to rely on Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins.
For better or worse, the contributions of Hield and Wiggins are one of the main reasons why the Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the season. Steph Curry is currently injured and even when he was playing, he was still finding a rhythm. I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel knowing that the success of my season rests on the shoulders of Wiggins and Hield.
I'm sure the Warriors will still be a playoff team, especially with how shaky the Western Conference looks and feels, but I'm still bullish on this team and their championship chances. Until we get a greater understanding of how the dynamic of this team is going to work moving forward, I'm still not sure what to make of this team at the moment.