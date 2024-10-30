2 Unlikely reasons why Golden State Warriors are looking like contenders again
The Golden State Warriors are looking like contenders again for two very unlikely reasons.
With one week of the NBA regular season in the books, there are a few interesting storylines that are beginning to take shake. At least in my opinion, one of the most intriguing one revolves around the resurgence of the Golden State Warriors. After a somewhat confusing offseason in which the Warriors let Klay Thompson walk in free agency and fell short on a couple of trade pursuits, there wasn't a ton of expectations on the Warriors.
In fact, when speaking to the expected contenders in the Western Conference, the Warriors were a mere footnote. That has changed. In the first week of the regular season, the Warriors have begun to change the narrative on their stance in the confernece hiearchy. Even though it's only been four games, it's difficult to not be impressed by how the Warriors have looked.
The Warriors are 3-1 and have a top 3 offensive and defensive rating, along with the best net rating (20.9) in the league. It's an extremely small sample size but the Warriors are playing with a chip on their shoulder this season. Interestingly enough, the Warriors have managed to play at such a high level with Steph Curry still feeling his way to begin the year.
Currently out with an injury, Curry hasn't even hit his stride this season. Still, the Warriors have managed to be one of the few standout teams to begin the year.
Two game-changers for the Golden State Warriors
There are two big reasons why the Warriors are off to a quick start to the year and to be quite honest, they're pretty unexpected. The excellent play of both Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins has been a welcomed surprise for the Warriors. They've played a huge role in the Warriors' early-season success.
After arguably the worst statistical season of his career, Wiggins has bounced back in a huge way to begin the year. Through three games played, Wiggins is averaging 20 points and seven rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field and 58 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Similarly, Hield is having a career resurgence of his own. In four games played, Hield is averaging 21 points and four rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Clearly, the efficiency rate at which both Hield and Wiggins are playing with this season isn't likely sustainable. However, if they can continue to play key roles while being similarly productive, the Warriors could keep this win pace - especially if we still haven't seen the best of Curry so far this season.
Key supporting "stars" like the way Hield and Wiggins are playing to start the year is exactly what the Warriors were missing last season. If they can keep up this level of play, it may be time to start thinking of the Warriors as a potential dark horse threat in the Western Conference.