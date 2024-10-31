NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Los Angeles Lakers
To begin the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to quite a good start. Under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, the Lakers are showing some real signs of promise. As we get deeper into the regular season, it's going to be interesting to find out a lot more about this team and their potential in the Western Conference. Despite their hot start to the season, I believe the Lakers are more "trick" than they are "treat." At least for now, this is a team that has a ton of winning over to do moving forward.
The Lakers have had hot streaks in the past. It may not have come at the beginning of the season for this core, but they've strung along impressive streaks. Whether this quick start to the season is sustainable or not, we should find out the answer to that question soon. In the end, I'm not sure the Lakers have a strong enough supporting cast to compete with the other contenders in the Western Conference. For me, that's what this comes down to.
I'm also not sold on the idea of Anthony Davis remaining healthy over the course of the season. And for the Lakers, he's been the one constant for the team through this hot start to the year.