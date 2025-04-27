NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

The Oklahoma City Thunder won't have any huge glaring needs heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, but will still have a lottery pick thanks to the Miami Heat. One developmental project that the Thunder could end up targeting at this point in the draft is Labaron Philon. His draft stock is still considered a bit of an unknown heading into the pre-draft process, but his overall playmaking ability on the offensive end of the floor should make him an attractive piece.

On the Thunder, Philon can be brought along slowly and embrace being a developmental piece for the next year or two. The long-term hope would be that Philon could emerge as a backup playmaker off the bench for the Thunder in the future. Considering that Oklahoma City is eventually going to have to make some tough financial decisions, building up its depth would make a ton of sense for the team.

16. Orlando Magic - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

With the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic could look to target a versatile wing like Asa Newell. After a productive freshman season at Georgia, Newell could be considered an intriguing option late in the first round. Newell may not be ready to contribute right away for the Magic, but he could be a strong developmental project for the franchise heading into the future.

If the Magic end up moving on from a player like Jonathan Isaac in the not-so-distant future, Newell could emerge as somewhat of a long-term replacement. If Newell does reach his long-term potential, there's reason to believe that he could grow into a consistent role for a winning team. How good he can be down the road is anyone's guess. But the Magic would be taking a big bet on their ability to develop him over the next couple of seasons.