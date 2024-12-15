NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

12. San Antonio Spurs - Asa Newell, C, Georgia

At least the way the standings currently are, the San Antonio Spurs aren't projected to have a top 10 pick. Of course, a lot can change between now and the NBA Draft Lottery but it would indicate healthy development for the franchise. As the Spurs look to take another step, which would put them amongst the teams fighting for a playoff spot, finding the right fit next to Victor Wembanyama is the move. That could prove to be difficult but I can't help but wonder if San Antonio would be open to finding another big to play next to Wemby.

The Twin Towers approach worked so well for San Antonio in the early-2000s, that there could be a draw to find something similar as they look for pieces to build around Wemby. Especially with the continued emergence of Stephon Castle, I do believe this is a move that could ultimately pay dividends for the team. It never hurts to have additional big men who can have an impact on the game. And as the NBA begins to evolve, it does seem as if the big man is making a bit of a comeback. One big man who could be on San Antonio's radar late in the lottery is Georgia center Asa Newell.

Why Asa Newell makes sense for the Spurs

The verdict is still out on whether the Spurs would want to go down this path but Newell could be an intriguing option for the team. The 6-foot-11 big is certainly making his presence felt through the first few games of his freshman season with the Bulldogs, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field. He's also averaging a little more than one block per game. If anything, the big question would be, can Wemby and Newell play together eventually down the stretch?

That could be a difficult question to answer but it could be a key to how likley it is for the Spurs to target him in the draft. After all, I don't think the Spurs will want to go shopping for a backup in one of the strongest draft classes in recent history. But, if the Spurs do believe that Newell has an opportunity to be a starting big (at least in some situations) next to Wemby, perhaps this could be one of those underrated moves that no one sees coming. If they were to make such a move, it would be foolish to doubt the Spurs.