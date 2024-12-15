NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

15. Brooklyn Nets - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

The Brooklyn Nets may not have one of the most talented rosters in the league but they are playing a respectable brand of basketball. Because of that, they're projected to select outside the lottery for now. However, if they do become strong sellers as we inch closer to the NBA Draft, this is a team that can quickly find themselves back in the lottery. Whatever the case ends up being, Boogie Fland is a prospect that could make sense for Brooklyn - especially considering that there are no certainties when it comes to the future of Cam Thomas.

If the Nets do end up re-signing Thomas to a long-term deal, I'm not sure how great of a fit Fland is because he is considered a small guard. But if Thomas is traded or they don't feel great about paying him, Fland could be a solid replacement. During his freshman season at Arkansas, Fland is averaging 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. If any team is looking for an offensive-minded guard outside the unanimous top 7-8 picks, Fland could be in play.

16. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta) - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

With a third first-round pick, this one courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks, it will be interesting to see how the San Antonio Spurs handle this selection. It's also at this point in the draft where we could see the Spurs elect to trade this pick. Even in a deep draft, I'm not sure San Antonio is going to want to bring in three first-rounders. I could be wrong and off base but I also believe that we shouldn't be surprised if we see a trade here. If the Spurs do keep this pick, Adou Thiero could be a prospect who gets some consideration at this point in the draft.

Another player who followed John Calipari to Arkansas after he left Kentucky, Thiero is averaging 18 points and six rebounds on 62 percent shooting from the field in his junior season. As a player who is a bit more experienced than many other players being selected in the first round, a team like San Antonio could find some added value in taking a flier on Thiero. The Spurs could be looking up to load the frontcourt as they prepare to take the next step in their overall progression as a team.