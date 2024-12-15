NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Bulls find face for new rebuild; Tre Johnson climbs into top 3

19. Orlando Magic (via Denver) - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Currently projected to have two late first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, I would imagine the Orlando Magic are going to attempt to find some gems in the backcourt. Still looking for a primary playmaker, there's reason to believe that Orlando could look to the draft to find a potential valuable guard that could help fill that role. One potential fit for the Magic at this point in the first round is Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. A big guard who has turned heads through the first few games during his freshman season at Illinois, Jakucionis certainly has that playmaking gene the Magic could be looking for.

Jakucionis is averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range. With the way he's played of late, there's probably a good chance he's going to start making a strong move up draft boards across the league. If the Magic could get him at No. 19, it could end up being one of the bigger steals of the first round.

20. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami) - Will Riley, F, Illinois

With the way this draft board has fallen, the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to have back-to-back picks in the first round. I'm not quite sure if the Thunder need to add two more first-round picks to their roster but it's a luxury they'll have heading into the offseason. This could be a good spot for a potential trade in which the Thunder would be looking to acquire a veteran asset or two in exchange for one or both of these picks. For a moment, let's assume they do make a selection. One fit could be Will Riley.

The 6-foot-8 freshman wing is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. Riley has improved his overall shooting efficiency so far this season and that could unlock his potential to be in discussion to be selected in the lottery. Because of his size and versatility on the wing, there's reason to believe he could emerge as a dark horse prospect in this year's class. On the Thunder, he would add even more depth to one of the best rosters in the league.