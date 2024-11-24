NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Drake Powell, G, North Carolina
Equipped with the possibility of two first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks will have plenty of flexibility heading into the offseason. I can't help but wonder if their situation has changed a bit with the improvements they've seen from their young players and new additions this year but if they wanted, the Hawks could get creative in their building process this offseason. And it could all begin at the 2025 NBA Draft. If they are to keep these picks, one candidate to be selected is Drake Powell, a high-ceiling and extremely raw prospect out of North Carolina.
He's had an exceptionally slow start to his career with the Tar Heels but the hope is that he will blossom as he continues to get his feet wet in the collegiate level. That said, I also think it's important to note that with how raw of a prospect he is, there's a chance he could end up returning for a sophomore season at North Carolina. But his measurables could be viewed as intriguing for a retooling team like Powell.
14. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Asa Newell, C, Georgia
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be in the running to finish as the top seed in the Western Conference but there's still room for this team to grow - and that should be considered a scary idea for the rest of the NBA. Considering the Thunder could have another lottery pick (thanks to the LA Clippers), the Thunder are only going to add more explosiveness to their already incredibly talented young core. With the issues that the Thunder have had in the frontcourt with the injuries to Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to start the season, one prospect that could be on the team's radar is Asa Newell.
Through the first few games of his freshman season, Newell has already flashed signs of promise as a young big. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks per game on 58 percent shooting from the field through the first few games of his career with the Bulldogs. If he can continue to build out on this strong start to the year, he will be right in line to be selected toward the end of the lottery.