NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
3. Utah Jazz - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
With the Utah Jazz struggling to find an identity to start the season, earning a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft would be a huge boost for the team. The team desperately needs to find a worthy supporting star to develop next to Lauri Markkanen and right now, if it's not going to come via trade, it's going to have to come via the draft. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Jazz would be able to accomplish that objective. Sitting at No. 3, the dynamic Dylan Harper could be waiting for Utah to call.
During the first few games of his freshman season at Rutgers, Harper has already begun to turn heads - as was expected. Harper may be the best second option in the country and he's certainly shown that thus far. He's averaging over 20 points per game and has done a great job on the boards and playmaking too. He could be a bit more efficient from 3-point range but he's also only played a few games so far; I won't completely trash him for that. Overall, Harper has the potential to completely change the outlook for a team like the Jazz.
What is the biggest issue for the Utah Jazz?
Right now, it'd be easier to name the non-biggest issues for the Utah Jazz. With how rough they've started this season, anything other than Lauri Markkanen has to be at least somewhat concerning for the team. If Markkanen was not on the roster, the Jazz would probably be considered the worst situation in the league. If they were to land a top-five pick in what many assume will be a strong draft class, it could be exactly what this team needs to get back on the rebuilding track.
Even though the Jazz has done a great job in adding talent over the last few drafts, Utah has selected high enough that there is a prospect or two that they're completely leaning on to develop into a star next to Markkanen. If any of the team's young players on the roster are able to achieve that over the next few years, it would be a huge win. However, there are no guarantees on the roster just yet. That's why landing a top pick and adding a dynamic player like Harper could be so huge for the rebuilding franchise.