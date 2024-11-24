NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg revitalizes Wizards; Jazz score generational guard
4. Philadelphia 76ers - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke
If for one reason or another, the Philadelphia 76ers do end up chalking up this season as a loss, this would be the year to finish with a top-five draft pick. Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, one prospect who could emerge as a fit for the Sixers in the top five would be Duke forward Kon Knueppel. He may not be the biggest name on the Blue Devils roster this season but I'd imagine by the end of the year, he's going to be a much more popular player than he is at the moment.
Through the first few games for the Blue Devils, he's already begun to make his mark and was averaging 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 39 from 3-point range. With great size and ability at the wing, Knueppel could emerge as a natural fit for the Sixers opposite of their already talented roster of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Paul George, and Joel Embiid.
What is the Sixers' biggest weakness?
With the way this season has gone, it's a bit difficult to pinpoint one biggest weakness for the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering that we haven't seen this team at full strength a month through the regular season, it would be unfair to suggest that this team clearly has one specific issue. More than anything, health is what has likely been at the center of this team's disastrous start. Are things perfect behind the scenes? Probably not. And the recent reporting wouldn't seem to echo that. However, this is a team that certainly has the talent to make noise in the Eastern Conference - despite their bad start.
Because of the overwhelming talent that the Sixers have on their roster, I'd be extremely surprised if they did finish with a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In fact, I'd be surprised if they had a selection in the lottery altogether. Assuming that the Sixers are going to be able to get healthy at some point soon, this is a team that is going to begin to rack up wins. They have too much talent on their roster not to. But if for one reason or another, the Sixers do end up with a top-five pick, Knueppel could be a fit on the team long-term.