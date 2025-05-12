NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

3. Philadelphia 76ers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Heading into this NBA Draft, this was a class many considered to have three clear prospects above the rest - Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. As the college basketball season played out, Bailey was one prospect that many teams across the league were a bit more inconsistent about. However, if there's one aspect of Bailey's game that can't be questioned, it's his overwhelming offensive talent.

Even though there are concerns about Bailey's ability to be an effective player on a good team, he's simply too good to pass up on. Throughout his pre-draft process, Bailey has drawn comparisons to Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, and Brandon Ingram. If he ends up being anywhere near as good as those players, this would be an excellent pick for any team. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be looking to Bailey to be a big part in the next chapter for the franchise.

4. Charlotte Hornets - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

While there has been a push for V.J. Edgecombe to emerge as a prospect who could break into the top 3 of this NBA Draft class, I do believe that, at worst, he's going to be taken No. 4 overall. Ultimately, it will come down to whether the Sixers would rather have the supremely offensive talent like Ace Bailey or a more all-around player with star potential on the wing like Edgecombe. Either way, he has the potential to be a star player at the next level.

On the Charlotte Hornets, the hope is that Edgecombe could help be a culture changer and a ceiling-shifter. As a supreme athlete, a strong engine on both ends of the floor, and all the tools to be a two-way difference-maker, it'd be pretty shocking if Edgecombe ended up being a "miss." The question for Edgecombe revolves around whether he can fall into the right role and developmental system to match his elite skill set.