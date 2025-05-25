NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

In our latest NBA Mock Draft, Giannis is finally traded in a crazy draft day move, and the Philadelphia 76ers move down in a polarizing move.

As we inch closer to the 2025 NBA Draft, which is still a little more than a month away, the hype and speculation surrounding what we could expect is certainly growing. Over the next few weeks, there's only going to be more growing intrigue surrounding this year's draft class. Even though the top 4 prospects have separated themslves from the rest of the group, there is still plenty of chaos that can transpire on draft night.

Most of that revolves around potential trades that could take place. In this mock draft, we'll shake things up and explore a couple of those real possibilities.

The Philadelphia 76ers trade down

There are two big trades that take place in this mock. First, the Philadelphia 76ers move down from the third overall pick to the sixth selection with the Washington Wizards. Then, there's a much bigger trade that takes place between the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is traded to the San Antonio Spurs

With the way recent reporting is trending across the NBA, specifically as it pertains to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, it wouldn't be all that surprising if there was some movement toward a potential blockbuster trade on draft night. In this mock draft, we'll explore what that trade could end up looking like and how it could end up impacting the rest of the draft board and how it may unfold.

First, here's what a trade of Giannis to the Spurs could look like. The Bucks would obviously send Giannis to the Spurs and, in exchange, they would get Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Harrison Barnes, both of San Antonio's lottery picks (2nd and 14th overall), a 2027 first-round pick (from Atlanta), and San Antonio's 2029 first-round pick. It seems like a lot, but that's probably what it would most likely take to pry Giannis out of Milwaukee.

With Giannis now in San Antonio, it will certainly alter plenty of things across the league. As the Spurs get their superstar No. 1 option to emerge as a championship contender, the Bucks will get their opportunity to jump-start what will likely be a rebuilding of their roster with two quality lottery picks and a ton of other assets from San Antonio. Let's dive into this latest NBA Mock Draft to see what other changes this blockbuster deal causes.