NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

9. Toronto Raptors - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Even though I firmly believe the Toronto Raptors would much rather have a more defensive-minded center as a long-term piece, this is one of those situations where the team simply can't pass on the best player available. Or, in the case of the Raptors, the best big man available at this point in the top 10. For the Raptors, that would probably mean Derik Queen coming off the board. As arguably the most complete and talented offensive big in this class, this could be a huge steal for the Raptors.

With the offensive talent that the team already has on its roster, Queen's offensive capabilities would certainly emerge as somewhat of a luxury for the team. However, with how unique of a big man that he is, there's a chance that Queen could end up being a huge addition to this team's foundational future. Queen could be exactly the type of skillful offensive big man that the Raptors need behind Jakob Poeltl, and one that could grow into a much bigger role for the team down the line.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Egor Demin, F, BYU

I still believe that there's a good chance that the Houston Rockets end up trading this pick, but if they do keep it, there is one rising prospect who could make some sense for the team. That's Egor Demin. After an up-and-down freshman season at BYU, he managed to leave a lasting impact with his performance at the NBA Draft Combine. That's why there are many draft scouts who believe Demin has done exactly what he's needed to do to work his way back into potentially being a top 10 pick.

If that's the case, the Rockets could be a nice landing spot for the versatile wing. During his freshman season at BYU, Demin showed the ability to be a playmaker while operating multiple positions on both ends of the floor. If he can continue to develop his 3-point stroke, there may not be much standing in the way of him making waves right away at the next level. For a team that could use more playmaking, the Rockets do make sense as a potential landing spot. He'd be able to add another dimension to their already strong young core.