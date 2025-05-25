NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) - Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

This may finally be the year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it's not like they'll need another first-round talent, but they're also not going to deny the opportunity to add another weapon to their already deep roster. Nique Clifford, a prospect who many believe will be ready to contribute from day one, could be one player on the Thunder's radar heading into the first round. Clifford has experienced back-to-back breakout seasons at Colorado State, and the hope is that he'll be able to continue that momentum as he makes the jump to the NBA.

Clifford has especially improved his 3-point shot and all-around playmaking as he's gotten a bigger role over the last two years of his college basketball career, and as an all-around big guard, the opportunity should be there for him to play a role, sooner or later, for the Thunder. In the next few years, the Thunder will have some big decisions to make on the future of some of the young supporting players on their roster. Reloading with a player like Clifford is the type of move that could pay dividends to this team in the future.

16. Orlando Magic - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

At this point in the first round, the Orlando Magic is unlikely to take a player who will immediately fill their biggest need heading into the NBA offseason, but there are a few prospects who could go a long way in filling some of the weak or blind spots of their depth. Finding a guard who could ignite the offense could be one path the team takes heading into the NBA Draft. One specific prospect who would make sense with the way the board has fallen is Kasparas Jakucionis. With his great frame and potential playmaking skill set, he could be an easy fit in Orlando.

Even if the Magic don't believe that Jakucionis will be the long-term answer at the point guard position, he's talented enough that this type of move would be worth it. Jakucionis' draft stock has been all over the place over the last few weeks, and it will be interesting to see where it settles. However, there's at least a small chance he ends up falling out of the lottery. If he does, a team like the Magic could be a huge beneficiary.