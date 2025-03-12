Role Players continue to shine for OKC Thunder despite SGA's MVP brilliance

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been arguably the best in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder's recent games have displayed other talents as well.

It's hard to look away from the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. The team has the second-best record in all of the NBA, and they hold an 11-game lead for the top seed in the Western Conference. With fewer than 20 games left, it's difficult to imagine them losing that spot.

While All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been the faces of the team's success, several role players have stepped up in moments where opportunity has been given. Recently, Thunder's Jaylin Williams and Lu Dort have shown just that.

The rise of OKC's underrated supporting cast

To begin their most recent homestand, Jaylin Williams took center stage when the Thunder rested star players Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Gilgeous-Alexander against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7. Williams played 36 minutes – recording his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Also getting two steals and three blocks on the defensive end. In the games played in March, he has shot 47 percent from three-point range, proving his ability to produce when needed.

In another recent outing, Lu Dort, known primarily as a shut-down defender, had a breakout scoring performance. Despite the Thunder's loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 10, Dort posted a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds, and four steals while knocking down a career-best eight threes.

Dort, averaging 29 minutes a game, has seen more playing time than Jaylin Williams, who averages 16.3 minutes. However, the Thunder's deep roster has made it hard for the team to expand from the formula that has fueled their dominance this season.

With the playoffs approaching, contenders are digging deep into their rotations to find reliable players for postseason play. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has every reason to notice the performances of both Williams and Dort. They highlight the depth that this Oklahoma City roster has, not mentioning other Thunder studs like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Alex Caruso, with many others. The postseason will show who the Thunder can truly rely upon in the Thunder's pursuit for the NBA Championship.