NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Hugo Gonzalez, G, Spain

With a fourth and final first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets could take a flier on a player like Hugo Gonzalez. As one of the more unknown players in this year's draft class, Gonzalez has the tools and skill set that would translate to a good player in the NBA a few years down the line. Patience and a strong support system are what Gonzalez is likely going to need to live up to his potential.

Brooklyn could very well end up offering that for Gonzalez if this were to be his landing spot. If he can have some nice showings in pre-draft workouts, this is the type of prospect that could get a team to fall in love with his game in the first round. There's at least an outside chance that he doesn't last until the No. 27 overall pick. If so, the Nets could get a steal late in the first round.

28. Boston Celtics - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

The Boston Celtics don't have a huge need heading into the offseason, but adding another talented player with a late first-round pick could help this team reload. With the whispers that the Celtics could end up making a trade or two in the near future to lighten their lax bill, a guard prospect like Boogie Fland could make sense for this franchise. Missing time because of an injury during the second half of this season, Fland's draft stock naturally took a hit. He'll now have his work cut out for him heading into the pre-draft process to reemerge as a first-round pick.

If he's still around late in the first round, the Celtics could be a solid landing spot. Fland would be able to learn and develop around one of the most talented rosters in the league, and in a couple of seasons, there's reason to believe that Fland could grow into a complementary role for the team.