NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, a new No. 1 emerges and the Golden State Warriors take a shot on star power late in the lottery.

Roughly five months out from the 2025 NBA Draft, the hype surrounding this year's class continues to rise. That is only going to continue to be the case as we get deeper into the NBA and College Basketball seasons. Prospects are already beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and we're getting a greater understanding of what the top of the draft could end up looking like. In the first NBA Mock Draft of 2025, we have a new No. 1 prospect.

1. Washington Wizards - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

At least for now, the Washington Wizards are still on pace to finish with the worst record in the NBA and therefore with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. But it should be a good reminder that just because a team finishes with the worst record in the league doesn't automatically mean they're going to earn the top pick. But that's another conversation for another day. For the sake of this mock draft, let's assume the Wizards finish with the No. 1 overall selection once again.

In this scenario, let's say the Wizards are looking to make a non-Cooper Flagg level splash at the top of this draft. If another prospect is going to emerge as a favorite to be selected this high, it's probably going to be Dylan Harper. During his freshman season at Rutgers, Harper has been magical as he's averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. He has the face of the franchise potential and could be another player the Wizards are willing to go all-in for atop the 2025 NBA Draft.

2. New Orleans Pelicans - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

If the Washington Wizards would make a play for Dylan Harper with the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, it would make life a whole lot easier for whoever ends up with the second overall pick. There wouldn't be much of a decision for them as they would have the easy move of taking Cooper Flagg. Even though the New Orleans Pelicans didn't have much luck with another highly-touted Duke prospect (Zion Williamson), I'd be shocked if they weren't interested in taking a gamble on Flagg with this pick.

Comparably, Flagg is probably the safer play than Zion looking back. Even when Zion made the leap to the NBA, there were still questions about his game and overall ability to remain healthy. For Flagg, the biggest questions revolve around whether he'll be a superstar or just an All-Star level player at the next level. There may not be a better offseason for New Orleans to pivot toward a new build than this one. And Flagg falling to them at No. 2 would go a long way in reinforcing that idea.