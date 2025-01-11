NBA Trade Rumors: Another clear sign it's time for Pelicans to trade Zion Williamson

NBA Trade Rumors: As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, it may be time for the New Orleans Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson.

After missing 30 of the first 37 games of the season due to an injury, it was a great sight to see that Zion Williamson was ready to make his return for the New Orleans Pelicans. Even though the Pelicans lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in his return game, it was certainly a good sign for the team that he was back in the lineup. However, once he was back, it didn't take long for him to have another misstep.

Before Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, it was reported that Zion would miss the game due to a one-game suspension by the team. In addition to being late to the flight, it was also reported that Zion had made it a habit of being late to multiple practices this season. It all culminated in a suspension.

Zion Williamson may never be the face of the franchise for the New Orleans Pelicans

Even though a one-game suspension should be considered all that big of a deal, it's just another sign that Zion has not been a great example for the Pelicans and adds even more doubt about whether he'll ever be that franchise player the team hoped he would be coming out of college.

At this point, with everything that Zion has struggled with throughout the first few years of his career (between the injuries and the weight issues), you can't help but wonder if it may be time for a change of scenery for him. He's probably never going to live up to the expectations that he entered the league with and he's one more big miscue away from completely being labeled as a bust.

It may be a difficult task for the Pelicans to accomplish on short notice but I do believe that trading Zion wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for New Orleans. The Pelicans currently have the second-worst record in the NBA and if there's a perfect time to pivot toward a rebuild, you'd have to assume that this would be the time for that.

To be perfectly honest, I'd be shocked if the Pelicans traded Zion before the deadline. However, I don't believe the option of trading him should be completely off the table as the Pelicans prepare for what could be a future-altering offseason for the team.