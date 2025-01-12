NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

23. Dallas Mavericks - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

No matter how this season ends for the Dallas Mavericks, this is a team that's going to enter the summer with a desire to add to their backcourt depth. Even under the assumption that Kyrie Irving will end up signing another long-term deal with the team, one prospect that could make some sense for the Mavs is Ian Jackson. During his freshman season at North Carolina, Jackson is averaging 15 points and four rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Mavs wouldn't need Jackson to be a savior for the team but he could still play a valuable role off the bench. Assuming that Jackson still has some room to grow as a prospect, he could emerge as an intriguing option for a playoff team like Dallas. The Mavs could have several different options to take with this draft pick but adding a guard would be a pretty safe assumption at the moment.

24. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Mackenzie Mgbako, F, Indiana

With their second pick in the lottery, the Orlando Magic could look to add to their wing depth. After taking a guard with their earlier pick in the draft, taking a player that could help behind the likes of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would be smart - especially considering this team has struggled with injuries to their two stars this season. One potential player that could make sense for the Magic at this point in the first round is Mackenzie Mgbako. Not a prospect that has gained plenty of traction yet, the Indiana product could end up making a move up draft boards over the next couple of months.

During his sophomore season with the Hoosiers, Mgbako is averaging 13 points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. As an experienced player with size, versatility, and an interesting skill set, Mgbako could be a worthy gamble for a team like the Magic at this point in the first round - especially if they're preparing to move on from a player like Jonathan Isaac at some point in the next couple of years.