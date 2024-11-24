NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving's 2025 free agency decision may have already been made
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving's huge 2025 free-agency decision may have already been made, and it will make Dallas Mavericks fans very happy.
Fresh off making a run to the NBA Finals last season, it does seem as if the championship window is wide open for the Dallas Mavericks. How long that will remain the case remains to be seen. However, as long as the iron is hot, it would be shocking to see this team make huge changes to its core, even despite the fact that Kyrie Irving could test free agency, if he wants to, at the end of this season.
Kyrie has a player option for the 2025-26 season but with the way he's been playing for the Mavs over the past two seasons, there's a strong likelihood that he's going to opt out with an intent of signing a long-term deal. With the opportunity to test free agency after this season, there's a growing belief it will be an uneventful offseason for Kyrie and Dallas.
Recent reports suggest that Kyrie is expected to remain with the Mavs for the next few years and that it would be shocking if he left in free agency, even if he declined his player option, after this season. Assuming this is the case and there isn't much that changes over the course of this season for the Mavs and Kyrie, this outcome would make a ton of sense. As unlikely as many believed it could be when it originally happened, it does appear as if Kyrie has found a new home in Dallas.
Kyrie Irving has found a new home in Dallas
There was some natural hesitation when Kyrie was originally traded to the Mavs a couple of years ago. However, you can't argue with the results. Kyrie has found a way to fit next to Luka Doncic and has emerged as a valuable leader for the team. He's kept his head down, avoided being a distraction, and has helped the Mavs rise toward the top of the conference as a contender.
Bouncing between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Mavs have been a stable surprise for Kyrie. He's managed to change the narrative of his career in the span of two seasons and has reemerged as a key cog to a championship core. At this point, it wouldn't make sense for him to change teams again.
While the opportunity for change could be there, it's not likely for Kyrie to explore or flex that option. And in the long run, that's probably the best outcome for both Kyrie and a Dallas team that is trying to find the right championship formula. As shocking as it may seem, Kyrie and the Mavs need each other right now.