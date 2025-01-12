NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

25. Memphis Grizzlies - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

The Memphis Grizzlies could be considered the best-kept secret in the NBA so far this season. They're currently playing like a top 3 team in the Western Conference and they're going to have a good shot to finish there before the end of the regular season. All that said, this team's future is still very much up in the air as they look to find the right mix of players to surround Ja Morant with moving forward. One prospect the Grizzlies could end up taking a strong look at with this pick is Labaron Philon.

During his freshman season at Alabama, Philon has been one of the better players for the Crimson Tide while averaging 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field. As he continues to progress this season, I'd imagine he's going to take on a bigger role for the Crimson Tide. If that does end up happening, there's a good chance he's going to move up draft boards during the pre-draft process. His ceiling at the next level could be debated but he is more than worthy of being considered as a first-round pick.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NY) - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

With another selection in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets will be able to take another flier on a prospect who could emerge as a potential foundational piece of the future. One prospect that the Nets could have an eye on at this point in the NBA Draft is Adou Thiero. A player who made the move to Arkansas with head coach John Calipari, it's safe to say that the move is paying off for the sophomore wing. If he can continue to remain this productive down the stretch, Thiero is probably going to be in the conversation to be a first-round pick.

The 6-foot-8 junior wing is averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game on 61 percent shooting from the field. Thiero probably still has to prove that he can have a consistent 3-point shot for his value to truly be appreciated by scouts at the next level but that's something that he can prove during the pre-draft process. There's a lot to like about Thiero as he's continued to improve throughout his collegiate career.