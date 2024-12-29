Rumored trade deadline deal would make Memphis Grizzlies a serious West contender

A rumored NBA Trade Deadline deal would help make the Memphis Grizzlies a serious championship contender in the Western Conference.

After a "lost" season a year ago in which Ja Morant missed all but nine games, it was understandable to be bullish on the Memphis Grizzlies' chances to reemerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference. However, through the first 30-ish games of the season, the Grizzlies are 22-10 and are currently sitting as the No. 2 seed in the West. It's surely a strong start but the team knows it will need to be even better down the stretch if they want to compete consistently with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder when it matters most.

Despite their strong start to the season, the team's front office remains active in looking for paths to upgrading the roster. According to a recent report from Marc Stein, the Grizzlies have their eyes on Dorian Finney-Smith as a potential trade target. Per Stein, the team is currently in "active discussions" with the Brooklyn Nets for the 3-and-D wing.

With the experience their supporting cast has gotten over the past season and a half, the argument could be made that the Grizzlies have one of the most complete teams in the Western Conference. Adding a significant piece like DFS at the trade deadline could go a long way in fortifying this team's stance as one of the best teams in the NBA.

Ja Morant is the key to a championship run

No matter what the Grizzlies end up doing or don't do at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd still have to believe that this team's chances of breaking through as a legit championship contender in the Western Conference will fall on the shoulders of Morant. He'll need to be even better in the second half of the season and into the playoffs for the Grizzlies to make a deep run.

After his return this season, Morant has been good but we've yet to see his full greatness on display so far. As he continues to shake the rust off his game, you'd expect him to get even more comfortable over the next couple of months, and into the postseason. If he can get back to his former superstar level, there's no question that the Grizzlies, with this near-complete supporting cast, will emerge as an even greater threat to win the West.

Entering the season, there were some natural questions to ask regarding Morant and the Grizzlies. However, at nearly the midway point of the regular season, many of those concerns have been answered. The Grizzlies are for real and they might be the best team in the NBA that no one seems to be talking about. And if they were to make another notable move at the trade deadline, it would be impossible to continue to overlook their presence as a West contender.