NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

9. Chicago Bulls - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Even though the Chicago Bulls are heading into the offseason with the desire the start a new build, there are so many moving pieces when it comes to this team. When it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft, the Bulls should be looking to take the best player available. In many circles, with how this draft has unraveled, the case could be made that Khaman Maluach could be in the running to be selected late in the top 10. As the Bulls inch closer to moving on from Nikola Vucevic, this is a team that will be looking for a new starting center.

Maluach hasn't shown his complete potential during his freshman season in Chicago but he's looked promising thus far by averaging eight points and six rebounds on 78 percent shooting from the field. He may not have the star power that some of the other prospects in this draft class have but there's no question he could emerge as an intriguing option for a team that is looking for some long-term answers in the frontcourt. And that's exactly where the Bulls may find themselves heading into the draft.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Egor Demin, G, BYU

The Houston Rockets are likely going to head into the offseason with plenty of momentum. The Rockets have been one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference so far this season and considering how young the team is, the future is bright for the Rockets. As they prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, this is a team that is only going to get richer with whatever they decide to do with their picks. With this first one, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets could take a flier on a prospect like Egor Demin.

Even though the hype surrounding Demin has quieted of late, he's still a prospect who could end up being a really good player at the next level. Averaging 11 points, six assists, and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field, it's easy to see why there is plenty of promise surrounding his potential and flexibility as a player. For a team that doesn't necessarily need to hit big with this pick in the top 10, Demin could be an excellent role player to help this team take another step forward as a franchise.