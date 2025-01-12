NBA Mock Draft 3.0: New surprise No. 1 arises; Warriors take a risk on star power

11. San Antonio Spurs - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Spain

No matter what happens in the second half of the season, the San Antonio Spurs will be headed into the offseason with the priority of surrounding Victor Wembanyama with more talent. It could be impossible to predict how exactly the Spurs will accomplish that but one of the easiest ways of doing so will likely be via the 2025 NBA Draft. With the way the draft order currently stands, the Spurs will have two lottery selections. The first one will be the No. 11 overall pick in which San Antonio could end up taking a flier on a player like Hugo Gonzalez.

Even though Gonzalez hasn't been that productive this season in Real Madrid, this is the type of selection that would be all about potential. Gonzalez is going to be a long-term developmental project that the Spurs would be smart to invest in. Gonzalez has the size, flexibility, versatility, and raw skill set that many teams will be looking to land at this point in the lottery. How high of a ceiling Gonzalez actually has remains to be seen and could vary depending on the team, but the Spurs could view him as a star in the making under the right circumstances.

12. Sacramento Kings - Ben Saraf, G, Germany

With as much uncertainty as the Sacramento Kings appear to have in their future, it will be interesting to see what they decide to do with their projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Even though I believe the team would very much like to keep De'Aaron Fox around, the honest truth is that is far from a certainty. In protecting from the possibility of losing Fox at some point in the next couple of seasons, selecting a player like Ben Saraf could be a smart play for the franchise. Saraf may not be as dynamic as a prospect that Fox was coming out of college but he's shown some promise during his time playing in Germany.

As a guard with great size, Saraf has the natural scoring and playmaking ability that many teams selecting in the lottery will be looking for in a prospect. Whether Saraf will be able to make the jump to stardom remains to be seen but there's no question he's a player that could be worth the gamble. As the Kings continue to figure out what their future will hold, what they decide to do with their projected lottery pick will be quite telling.