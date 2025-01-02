NBA Rumors: Realistic timeline of when De'Aaron Fox may hit the trade block

NBA Rumors: If De'Aaron Fox does end up hitting the trade block, there's a clear timeline of when it could realistically happen.

As the Sacramento Kings have continued to become one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, it's only natural to question the direction of this franchise. If they're not able to turn their season around during the season half of the year, there could be big changes on the horizon for the Kings. At least for now, considering the whispers that are already beginning, the biggest questions revolve around De'Aaron Fox's future.

With just one year left on his contract after this season, it's natural to begin to wonder whether he's going to end up signing an extension with the team during the offseason or not. If this season is any indication, there's a good chance he could end up waiting this process out even more. At this point, that may be considered the best-case scenario for the Kings. In a worst-case outcome, Fox could end up demanding a trade at some point soon. In fact, there are already some around the league that could be awaiting the team in the not-so-distant future.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, if that doomsday scenario does end up playing out for the Kings, the team isn't expected to realistically trade Fox until after this season plays out at the earliest. Those hoping for a Fox trade at this year's deadline aren't likely going to get their wish.

The ball is in De'Aaron Fox's court

Heading into the second half of the season, the Kings certainly have an uphill battle to jump back into the thick of the Western Conference standings. However, there is still time for the team to salvage the season. But if something drastically doesn't change, Fox is going to be a name that many franchises across the league are going to be paying close attention to.

If Fox refuses to sign a contract extension with the Kings during the summer, that could likley be the trigger point the team will need to explore the option of trading him. Of course, that's if Fox doesn't demand or request a trade before he has the opportunity to deny the extension.

There are certainly a ton of moving parts in Sacramento. But, at least for now, if Fox does end up hitting the trade block, it's probably not going to happen until the offseason (at the earliest).