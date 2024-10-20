NBA: Power ranking all 30 starting centers on every team for 2024-25
27. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
As the Milwaukee Bucks look to bounce back in a big way this season, the argument could be made that Brook Lopez will have to be a big factor at the center position for the team. When the team needed them most, the supporting cast is what left much to be desired for the Bucks. For Lopez specifically, that could prove to be difficult considering he's entering his age-36 season of his career. Even though he's still considered a good player at this point in his career, the argument could be made that he may not be as an effective starter.
At this stage in his career, his numbers are already beginning to tail off (which is natural) and, to be perfectly honest, his greatest asset to a team may be in the way of mentorship and experience. Lopez is probably going to still be a productive player for the Bucks this season but may be better off as not the everyday starter for the team.
In the final year of his contract, there's a very good chance that Lopez could be entering his final season not only as a Buck but also as a starter.