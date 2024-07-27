Milwaukee Bucks reverse course on early season intention to reshuffle roster
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly reverse course on their desire to reshuffle the core of their build this offseason.
As the start of the NBA offseason quickly arrived, one of the bigger initial reports revolved around the idea that the Milwaukee Bucks could reshuffle their roster. After back-to-back first-round NBA playoff exits, changing up a few things on the roster wouldn't be the worst idea for the Bucks. However, after much inactivity to start the offseason, the idea of the Bucks accomplishing that was very much in doubt.
Even though the lower-level additions of Taurean Prince, Delon Wright, and Gary Trent Jr. should help the Bucks in theory, I'm not sure that's the reshuffling of the roster that many expected for Milwaukee. In fairness, adding talent and depth to the roster is never a bad thing for a contender. That said, the Bucks look more and more like a team that is preparing to run it back this season.
The biggest indication of that is the team's sudden reversal of courses when it comes to the idea of trading Brook Lopez. While it was always going to be difficult for the Bucks to find a way to reshuffle their roster because of their salary cap situation, trading Lopez always seemed like the easiest path toward possibly accomplishing that. However, even that now seems to be off the table for the team.
At least according to Bucks general manager Jon Horst, the team has "no intentions" of trading Lopez.
Why have the Milwaukee Bucks decided to reverse course?
In fairness, Horst could say this and then still decide to trade Lopez if the right deal comes around. That consistently happens across the league time and time again. But if we take Horst at his word, you can't help but wonder what exactly has changed for the Bucks.
If I had to guess, it has to be one of two things. First, there's at least a chance that the Bucks' front office feels as if the additions the team has made already will give them a new enough look to the team that it could be worth keeping their primary core together for at least the start of the season. If so, that's fair. If Milwaukee wanted, you'd have to think that they could always trade Lopez, in the final year of his contract, at any point during the season.
Or, secondly, the Bucks didn't like the offers that were coming in for Lopez and felt it was in their best interest to keep him on the roster. No matter what it ended up being, it's clear that the Bucks are unlikely to make a splash move before the start of the season. The question is, will that end up being a big mistake by the team?