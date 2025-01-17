NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Knicks primed to ruin Celtics dynasty before it even begins

In this week's edition of our NBA Power Rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks may be built to spoil the Boston Celtics shot at a dynasty.

Just like that, the midway point of the season has nearly arrived for the 2024-25 NBA season. Most teams are inching closer to that 40-games played threshold and we officially have a good sample size for this year's season. If there's one growing storyline that should be getting more press, it's the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks may be perfectly set up to spoil the Boston Celtics' shot at a dynasty in the Eastern Conference (before it ever begins).

After winning the title last year, most assumed it was the start of a period of dominance for the Celtics. So far this season, the Cavs have looked like the more dominant team from the start and the Knicks are beginning to hit their stride after the big moves they made during the offseason. At the midway point of the year, that can no longer be overlooked. As we prepare for the stretch run, it's certainly one storyline to keep a close eye on. With that said, let's get to this week's edition of our NBA Power Rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

As we arrive at nearly the midway point of the season, it's more of the same for the Washington Wizards. But if there's anything that they should feel particularly strong about at this point in the year, it's probably the fact Bilal Coulibaly has continued to show strides as the season has progressed and that Alex Sarr has successfully shaken off the truly terrible start to the season. He still probably isn't going to be considered a candidate to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award but he's also not on the shortlist of rookies to be considered a bust so far this season. As long as the Wizards continue to build from here on out, this is a team that should be in a good spot with a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

29. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have continued to struggle to string together wins so far this season. That shouldn't make a whole lot of sense when LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have been as productive as a duo as they've been so far this season. Sure, they've missed some games this year but the fact that the Hornets are on pace to win fewer games than last year is not a good sign for this team's continued progression as a franchise. I suppose this team could feel good about their continued individual development but at some point, this is a team that would theoretically want to see more wins being produced.

As the team prepares for the NBA Trade Deadline and eventually the offseason, it's certainly one thing to keep in mind. What the Hornets have to figure out next is how to translate the individual success of the likes of Ball and Miller to overall team wins. That could prove to be a difficult task.