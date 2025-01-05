NBA Power Rankings: Knicks are a big problem in the East; Grizzlies rising

16. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons so far this season. While they're not playing terrible basketball, currently ranked in the top 6 of the Eastern Conference standings, this is a team that has some bigger issues on its hands. Miami needs to figure out how they're going to find a resolution to the Jimmy Butler situation. Jimmy clearly wants a trade and the Heat are now exploring offers to try and facilitate a deal. Ideally, a trade will come within the next few weeks, before the NBA Trade Deadline. But an in-season star trade is not that common.

Could the Heat figure out a trade in the next few days? Absolutely. However, it likely will not be an easy task for the team to accomplish. It's hard to feel bad for the Heat considering this is the bed that they've made for themselves. After deciding not to give him the contract extension he wanted while also calling him out for his lack of availability last season, Miami can't be surprised about how this situation has blown up in their face. What the deal ends up being will be quite interesting.

15. Indiana Pacers

While the Indiana Pacers are one of the East teams that got off on the wrong foot this season, they've certainly gone a long way in resurrecting their year. They're beginning to play much better of late and are now ranked in the top 8 of the Eastern Conference standings and only two games from being a top 5 seed. Considering how good the top of the East has been, finishing as a top 5 seed would be considered a big win for the team (especially with how big of a hole they found themselves in after a 6-10 start to the season).

The Pacers are too talented to be an afterthought in the Eastern Conference, especially considering this is a team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. It's great that they're beginning to play better basketball but I'd have to imagine that this team's best is still yet to come. If they can continue to build off the momentum of the last few weeks, the Pacers could be a nightmarish first-round matchup to a few favorites in the East playoffs.