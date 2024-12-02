NBA Power Rankings: Rockets emerge as unlikely West threat; Bucks are streaking
10. Phoenix Suns
In many ways, and as is the case for most teams, we've seen the Phoenix Suns at their best and worst so far this season. When the Suns have been healthy, this is a team that has the look of a potential championship contender in the Western Conference. However, when this team is not healthy, they look like a team that probably shouldn't even be in the postseason picture. For the Suns, the biggest question is health. Kevin Durant, when he's been healthy, has been an MVP-worthy candidate this season.
The team has looked so much more cohesive with the addition of Tyus Jones during the offseason and it finally appears as if the Suns could play up to their potential. In a wide-open Western Conference, the Suns could absolutely emerge as a potential threat when the postseason arrives. Having such a dynamic trio of core players, how could they not? But again, if KD is not healthy when the playoffs are here, nothing else will matter for this team.
9. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are one team that stormed out of the gate to begin the year. However, over the last few weeks, this is a team that has begun to fall back to the rest of the pack. Over the last couple of weeks specifically, the Warriors have struggled mightily. The Warriors have lost four straight games and five of their last seven overall. It's gotten so frustrating for the team that even Stephen Curry has spoken publically about what potential adjustments the team may need to make to break out of their funk.
Overall, the Warriors are sitting in a good spot in the West standings through the first quarter of the season. However, I continue to wonder if this team has enough top-tier talent to make a legitimate run in the West playoffs. If I had to guess, I'm not sure they do at the moment. The front office probably knows this too. That's why they should be aggressive as the NBA Trade Deadline season begins to quickly approach. The Warriors are a team to keep a close eye on, both on and off the court.