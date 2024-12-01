NBA Rumors: Warriors' Steph Curry is beginning to question a key coaching strategy
NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry might be beginning to question a key coaching strategy for the team.
At 12-4 through the first 16 games of the regular season, it appeared as if the Golden State Warriors were ready to reemerge as a legit championship contender in the Western Conference. However, over the past 10 days, the Warriors have fallen into a concerning slump. During that span, the Warriors are 0-4 and have taken a bit of a tumble down the Western Conference standings. It's been so bad for the Warriors over the last week that there has been some questioning of the team's rotation philosophy.
Over the first quarter of the season, 12 players have played in at least 15 of the 19 games so far this season. On most nights, the Warriors have leaned into having such a deep rotation of players they could turn to. In fact, I'd say that the Warriors' depth has been a key part of their success so far this season. However, as the team has hit a four-game losing streak, it's only natural for the team to begin questioning everything.
And that's where Curry may have already arrived. Desperate to find the solution to the team's recent concerns, Curry can't help but wonder if part of the team's struggles has to do with the team's expanded rotation. It could be understandably difficult for a team to find a rhythm while playing such a deep rotation. If it's no longer a strength for the team, it would make sense for the coaching staff to adjust.
The Golden State Warriors may need to adjust their philosophy
Now that it's been addressed by Curry, it will be interesting to see if there are any changes over the next few games. You know if Curry is publically acknowledging this, it's been a topic of conversation behind closed doors - with or without Curry involved in those discussions. Changing the team's rotation philosophy has to be something that the coaching staff is weighing.
After all, it's not all that usual for a team to consistently play 11-12 players every night. In fact, that's quite rare in the modern game. It wouldn't be all that surprising if there was a pivot from the coaching staff and they decided to trim the rotation a bit. What's most surprising is the fact that Curry made it known during a post-game interview.
It's certainly something to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks. As the Warriors look to solve some of their recent issues, it's not a bad option. At this point, nothing is a bad idea. And at worst, the Warriors could just expand the rotation again if it does blow up in the team's face.