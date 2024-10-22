NBA: Ranking the 5 can't miss games from the opening week slate
As the NBA season arrives, we rank the five can't-miss games from the league's opening week slate.
Now that training camp and the NBA's pre-season slate is over, the start of the regular season has finally arrived. It's the time of the year when hope is running rampant across the league and when anything and everything is possible. As we head into the NBA's opening week, we power rank the five of the best must-see matchups.
5. San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Even though this opening week matchup may not be a playoff preview or a pairing of two elite teams, I do believe there could be plenty of intrigue surrounding the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. Already a rivalry because they're both in Texas, this matchup has the opportunity to be even more intriguing because of the continued development of Victor Wembanyama.
We know the Mavs are projected to be good this season but the arrival of Wemby has also completely changed the math for the Spurs moving forward. The Spurs can make an early-season message in this matchup between the two Texas teams. With plenty of star power, this is certainly one of the most intriguing opening-week matchups.