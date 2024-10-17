Victor Wembanyama takes a shot at the superstar culture in the modern NBA
San Antonio Spurs budding superstar Victor Wembanyama admitted that star culture in the NBA may not be what it seems.
As one of the NBA's young superstars in the making, Victor Wembanyama is certainly one of the talents that should be considered "up next." Over the next couple of seasons, there's a strong argument to be made that Wemby could emerge as the best player in basketball sooner rather than later. Wemby has the opportunity to be special considering he not only has the ability the be the face of the NBA but also the face of basketball across the world.
And with such potential comes great responsibility. Wemby knows this. He wouldn't be where he is now without a great work ethic. Interestingly enough, in a recent interview, Wemby admitted that the star culture in the NBA isn't what he thought it was.
In paraphrasing his words, Wemby said there are some stars that don't put as much work in as he thought they did. This is particularly interesting considering who it's coming from.
You'd have to imagine that Wemby did look up to many current stars across the league considering he's still just 20 years old. But he clearly had one macro view of the NBA and its stars and got some sort of rude awakening when getting an up-close look at its culture.
In fairness, Wemby didn't say all star players don't put in a ton of work, he mentioned there are only some stars that fall into that category. Still, it is interesting to hear such comments from Wemby who only recently became enthralled in the NBA culture.
Victor Wembanayama is ready for primetime
While there may be stars that aren't putting in the hard work that Wemby thought they'd be, it's clear that he's up for the task. Wemby is ready to take over the NBA game and could do so as soon as this season. If his rookie season was any indication, he's ready for primetime.
Wemby will be looking to hit the ground running this season, picking up where he left off after a strong showing in the Olympics for Team France.
The San Antonio Spurs as a whole may not be ready to make a huge jump in the Western Conference hierarchy this season but Wemby is so good he could single-handedly change all the math for the team this season.