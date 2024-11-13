NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Bub Carrington sets the bar; Polarizing big makes waves
In the first installment of our NBA Rookie Power Rankings, Bub Carrington leads the charge as an unlikely big makes a strong claim for the Rookie of the Year award.
As we inch closer to the one-month mark of the regular season, we're beginning to get a large enough sample size that we can begin to see what the race for each of the individual awards will look like. However, one of the individual recognitions with the most uncertainty has to be the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. A few weeks into the season, this year's rookie class was on pace to be amongst the worst ever. Even though there has been some slight improvement recently, it's almost impossible to predict how the race for Rookie of the Year will play out.
Nevertheless, it is intriguing to begin to take a look at how that race stands a few weeks into the regular season. That's exactly what we'll attempt to do after the first 10 games of the season. Beginning with a few honorable mentions, let's take an early look at what the NBA's race for the Rookie of the Year award looks like through the first few weeks of the regular season.
Honorable mentions
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks - After an admittedly rough start to the season, it does seem as if Zachharie Risacher is beginning to find his stride with the Atlanta Hawks. Specifically, over the past six games, Risacher is averaging 15 points and five rebounds on 41 percent shooting from the field. During that span, it also includes a huge 33-point performance against the New York Knicks. If he continues to improve, there's a very real chance he will continue to climb up the rookie rankings.
Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers - There hasn't been much that has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers so far this season, but the play of rookie guard Jared McCain has to be somewhat of a silver lining for the struggling team. As he's had to play a bigger role for the team in the absence of Tyrese Maxey, McCain is averaging 23 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range over the last three games for the Sixers.
Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns - Ryan Dunn is quickly evolving into somewhat of a secret weapon for the Phoenix Suns off the bench. Because of his two-way ability, you'd have to imagine that with how he's played so far this season, he could emerge as a consistent rotation piece with a growing role for the Suns by the end of the year. He's only averaging 17 minutes per game so far, but he's been extremely productive and impactful whenever he's been on the court so far this season for Phoenix.