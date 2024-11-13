NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Bub Carrington sets the bar; Polarizing big makes waves
2. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Why Zach Edey deserves ROY consideration: As one of the most polarizing players in college basketball over the past two seasons, no one knew what quite to expect from Zach Edey this season. However, the argument could be made that there were real expectations after he was selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. With a huge need at the center position, the Grizzlies needed this selection to pan out in a big way. So far this season, that's exactly what has happened with Edey.
It's still early, but there's an argument to be made that Edey may look the part of the best player taken in the top 10. Edey has started nearly every game for the Grizzlies and is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game on 65 percent shooting from the field. Edey hasn't been the completely dominant force on the defensive end that perhaps some believed he could be in the league but, at the same time, it's almost impossible for the Grizzlies to be disappointed in their rookie big man through the first few weeks of the season.
Why Zach Edey could fall out of the ROY race: For as good as Zach Edey has looked so far this season, the Grizzlies have to fear for the rookie wall. Especially as a throwback big, you have to wonder if Memphis is throwing too much too quickly at Edey. The hope is that because of his vast experience, he will be fine, but as we've seen before from more experienced rookies, that's far from a certainty. With the Grizzlies looking to keep pace in the Western Conference, they can't afford Edey to regress throughout the season.
The question is, will the pressure and role fuel Edey, or will it wear him down? The answer to this question could ultimately tell us all we need to know about his chances of winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year race. Edey has certainly gotten off to a surprisingly good surprising start for the Grizzlies this year. And if he can continue this level of play up throughout the year, he will have a good chance to take home several rookie honors.