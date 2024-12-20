NBA Rookie Power Rankings: A new No. 1 emerges; Jared McCain takes a tumble

4. Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

It was pretty easy to pile on Alexandre Sarr when things were not going right for him to start the season. In fact, even dating back to his struggles in the NBA's Summer League, Sarr admittedly got off to a rough start. Coming from overseas, there was a clear learning curve that he was fighting through. However, over the last 10-ish games of his rookie season, Sarr might've begun to turn the corner on those struggles. In his last 10 games, Sarr has been pretty impressive as he begins to find his footing as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Over the last few weeks, Sarr is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range - those are the biggest indicators that he's becoming more and more comfortable with his role with the team and playing in the NBA. Sarr may have gotten off to a rough start but if the last few weeks are any indication, there's a very good chance he may be finally playing up to his capabilities. If so, who's to say that he can't make a run up these rankings?

3. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

It's still hard not to talk about how important of a role that Jaylen Wells has been able to embrace during his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies. As somewhat of a surprise emergence, you'd have to think that there's a good chance that Wells is going to remain in the race for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award for the remainder of the season. Of course, that is unless he completely sees a huge drop-off in production over the next few weeks. I simply can't see that happening all that much.

The rookie wall is certainly something to keep a close eye on but the Grizzlies have to love what they've seen from Wells so far this season. Who knows how his role will evolve between now and the end of the season but at this point, there's a very good chance that Wells will be playing big minutes for the Grizzlies when the NBA Playoffs roll around. Considering he was a second-round pick in what many describe as a weak draft class, I'm not sure there are many who could've seen this coming.