NBA Rumors: 1 Concerning early-season trend that could doom every team
Utah Jazz
1 Concerning trend: Keyonte George may be a volume scorer with little substance
If there's one thing the Utah Jazz were hoping to bank on this season, it was finding a worthy supporting cast around Lauri Markkanen. And instead of trading for a collection of veterans this offseason, the Jazz believed that it would be in their best interest to be patient with their young core. At least through the first few games of the regular season, that patience hasn't resulted in much promise. One particular player that many are clearly high on in the organization is Keyonte George.
But instead of taking a bit step forward in his progression as a player, George has continued to bring doubt to the the Jazz's minds with his play so far this season. George is averaging 14 points and seven assists per game, but he's struggling mightily with his shooting efficiency. George is shooting just 30 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range. Those numbers aren't going to cut it. At this point, you have to wonder - is George just a volume scorer who offers little substance to overall team success?
Washington Wizards
1 Concerning trend: Alex Sarr may require more patience than originally thought
When it was widely believed that the 2024 NBA Draft class was considered to be a "down" year for talent overall, I'm not sure if anyone expected the rookies to struggle as much as they have so far this season. One concerning development for the Wizards early on in the season has to revolve around the idea that Alex Sarr may need more time to develop than perhaps the team originally thought. The good news is that it's not an end-of-the-world idea. The Wizards aren't in a rush to compete for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference and if there's one thing they do have, it's time.
However, I'd have to imagine that the Wizards did have some hope that Sarr would be further along in his development at this point. But that's not all bad. Young players deserve time and patience to fully develop. Even though this year's draft class has left much to be desired, the argument could be made that Sarr is in the right place. The Wizards have no choice but to be patient with the No. 2 overall selection from the 2024 NBA Draft.