NBA Rumors: 1 Extremely alarming trend every team must address before it's too late

Toronto Raptors

1 Alarming trend: An injury-plagued season

This was supposed to be a big year for the Toronto Raptors' development. This was supposed to be a year in which we would perhaps begin to see big strides from this young core. However, because it's been somewhat of an injury-plagued season, all of that is now in jeopardy. So far this year, Scottie Barnes has only played in 14 games and Immanuel Quickley has only appeared in three.

It may not seem like a big deal on the surface, especially considering this franchise could benefit from having another top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but it certainly does slow down the team's overall development if they're not healthy.

Utah Jazz

1 Alarming trend: Overall struggles have infected Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz continue to struggle as a team and as they've continued to struggle to find their identity corporately, it may have started to infect the play of Lauri Markkanen - which is not surprising considering how much they ask from him on every given night. Markkanen is having his least productive and efficient season since breaking out as an All-Star a few years ago.

I'm sure Markkanen is still one of the best big men in the league but it is unfortunate considering he's in the midst of another wasted season of his prime. It's all depressing to see unwind so far this season.

Washington Wizards

1 Alarming trend: Bub Carrington's shaky play

Roughly a month into the start of the season, the argument could be made for Bub Carrington to be the favorite for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. However, over the last few weeks of play, Carrington has begun to regress as a rookie. In his last 11 games, Carrington is averaging just seven points per game on 33 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent shooting from 3-point range.

This regression isn't great to see and Carrington having a bad ending to the year could put even more negative energy on what will likely end up being a bad season for the Wizards.