NBA Rumors: 1 Extremely alarming trend every team must address before it's too late

Charlotte Hornets

1 Alarming trend: The overuse of Miles Bridges

Even though the Charlotte Hornets made the decision to re-sign him during the offseason, I'm not sure if a high usage percentage is something the team needs moving forward from Miles Bridges. I do believe the Hornets view Bridges as more of a stopgap than a foundational piece to their core. The fact that he has one of the highest usage percentages on the roster ( 23%) can't be a great development for the rest of the young core.

The Hornets aren't in a place where they're going to compete for a playoff spot this year but getting much-needed experience for their young core has to be the team's top priority this season. There's a very real chance that the usage by Bridges is cutting into that.

Chicago Bulls

1 Alarming trend: The hesitance on the trade market

If there's one thing that could end up derailing the Chicago Bulls this season, it's probably some hesitance to pull the trigger on deals that need to get done. At this point, the Bulls need to do whatever it takes to get Zach LaVine off the roster. I can't imagine the Bulls not pulling the trigger on a deal for him by this year's NBA Trade Deadline. It's a move that has to happen. If it doesn't, this is a team that is risking the possibility of another lost season. Even if it is for a poor return, the Bulls should strongly look to pull the trigger.

There has to be at least one team willing to take a flier on LaVine. It may not be a great return but at this point, the Bulls have to decide just how badly they want to move forward and turn the page on the previous build.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Alarming trend: Relying on a superb offense

I could be completely wrong on this one but I'm not sure how reliable it will be for the Cleveland Cavaliers to continue to rely on their explosive offense. At some point, the Cavs are going to hit a rough patch on that end of the floor and you can't help but wonder how the team is going to respond. In theory, the Cavs also have a pretty good defense but compared to how the team has performed on the other end of the floor, it's certainly the weak part of the team.