NBA Rumors: 1 Extremely alarming trend every team must address before it's too late

Golden State Warriors

1 Alarming trend: A struggling offense without an identity

Having gone 2-7 in their last nine games, the Golden State Warriors are a team that is clearly struggling. Specifically, the team's issues over the last few weeks have begun on the offensive end of the floor. During the last nine games, the Warriors a bottom-5 offensive team and don't have a clear identity further than Stephen Curry. If the Warriors are going to rebound from this rough patch, their offense is going to have to undergo a turnaround.

In an attempt to turn things around, the Warriors made a bold trade for Dennis Schroder. It remains to be seen how much of an impact Schroder will make for Golden State but on paper, it appears to be a good addition.

Houston Rockets

1 Alarming trend: Continued inconsistency from their "best player"

The Houston Rockets continue to be one of the bigger pleasant surprises in the Western Conference but there is still one huge concern that everyone should have about the team - and it revolves around the fact that their "best" player or "leading scorer" is still struggling with overall offensive inefficiency. For a team that has the hope to shake up the foundation of the Western Conference, that has to be considered a red flag.

Through nearly the first third of the season, Jalen Green may be averaging 19 points per game but he's shooting under 40 percent from the field overall and 31 percent shooting from 3-point range. That's not what you generally want to see from the leader of an offense.

Indiana Pacers

1 Alarming trend: Poor road record

It goes without saying that the Indiana Pacers have left much to be desired so far this season. With a 12-15 record, the Pacers have become one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference considering the way they finished last year. At least for now, the Pacers aren't to be confused with a championship contender in the East. I suppose much can change between now and the end of the year, but their outlook doesn't look great.

One big reason why is the play of the team on the road. They're 4-11 so far this season away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and if you believe the Pacers have any shot at turning their season around, it probably has to begin with some more road success.