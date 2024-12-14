NBA Trades: Golden State Warriors make huge upgrade to roster in move for Schroder

NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors appear to be on the verge of upgrading the roster in a big way.

Losers of seven of their last nine games, the Golden State Warriors are a team that clearly needs a spark if they're going to emerge as a real threat to contend in the Western Conference during the second half of the season. Their hot start is a distant memory and it does appear as if reality is beginning to set in for the team. The bottom line is that this team needed to upgrade the roster.

The good news is that heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, they had all the ingredients to do so - with tradable contracts and draft assets that could help them cement a deal. The big question was, could the Warriors find the right trade target that would make a pursuit worthwhile?

We finally have the answer to that question. According to a recent report, the Warriors have acquired Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks.

The Golden State Warriors needed to make a big splash

In the midst of a strong season, averaging 18 points and seven assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range, Schroder will be a strong addition to the Warriors. He's the type of player that could help solidify a lot of the questions the Warriors have in the backcourt beyond Steph Curry. He could possibly start next to Curry or potentially come off the bench to give the team a strong spark.

The move for Schroder was not all that surprising from an objective perspective. He's emerged as a really good player this season in Brooklyn and will help the Warriors. My biggest question is whether the Warriors tried to make this blockbuster deal bigger than just a move for Schroder. It was recently reported that the Warriors were interested in not just Schroder but also Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

In the end, the Warriors only were able to make the move for Schroder. But they may not be done making moves, especially considering how early this move was done. And once the December 15 deadline passes to allow for 85 more players across the league to become officially trade-eligible, I'd imagine the trade rumor mill is going to be working overtime. And the Warriors may just be one of a few teams to make a splash upgrade before the deadline.