Chicago Bulls

1 huge bust: Patrick Williams

There's an argument to be made that one of the most head-scratching moves made during the offseason revolved around the Chicago Bulls signing Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90 million contract during the offseason. As still a relatively unproven player, that was a huge contract offer that the Bulls may already be regretting. Williams has the potential to be a good, difference-making player but hasn't proved to live up to those expectations throughout the first few years of his career in Chicago.

For one reason or another, the Bulls believed that they had to re-sign Williams during the offseason. I suppose the hope was that this would be the year that Williams finally begins to blossom into the player Chicago believed he could be when they selected him as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. So far this year, that hasn't happened as he's experiencing career lows nearly across the board. Averaging nine points and four rebounds on 38 percent shooting from the field, the argument can be made that Williams is no longer just a draft bust but that he also has one of the worst contracts in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 huge bust: Isaac Okoro

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this season and short of a complete collapse over the final few weeks of the regular season, they're going to enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. As you would expect, finding a player who has been an absolute bust for the team this season could prove to be difficult. However, I did decide to go with Isaac Okoro. After signing a three-year deal with the Cavs this past offseason, Okoro has taken a bit of a step back in his role with the team.

As a trade candidate leading up to the deadline, there was no guarantee that Okoro would be a long-term mainstay in Cleveland. He managed to stick around but Cleveland making a move for De'Andre Hunter has naturally complicated his role on the team heading into the most important part of the season. Overall, I think it's safe to say that Okoro has left a bit to be desired as a contributor this season for Cleveland, averaging a career-low six points on 43 percent shooting from the field.