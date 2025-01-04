NBA Rumors: 1 Player Heat should demand in Jimmy Butler deal with Warriors

NBA Rumors: If there's one player the Miami Heat should be willing to take a flier on in a potential deal for Jimmy Butler with the Golden State Warriors, it's Jonathan Kuminga.

If there's one thing that has become clear over the last few days, it's that the Miami Heat probably have to move quickly to trade Jimmy Butler. They may have bought some time to trade him after they suspended him for seven games but there's a chance the Player's Association could step in to prevent the suspension from holding up. If that were to happen, it could make for an even more awkward situation for Jimmy and the Heat.

Assuming that both would want to avoid that, it would make the most sense for the Heat to work to find a trade for Jimmy sooner rather than later. The hope is that it will happen before the NBA Trade Deadline, which is roughly a month away (February 6). If a trade does quickly materialize, most believe that the Golden State Warriors are the most likely landing spot. The Warriors have the flexibility and (possibly) need to trade for Jimmy.

Why the Miami Heat should want Jonathan Kuminga

Whether they will aggressively push for such a deal remains to be seen. However, if the Heat and Warriors do pursue a deal together, there's one player Miami should demand in any deal with Golden State - and that's Jonathan Kuminga.

Even though Kuminga has emerged as quite the polarizing player over the last year, his potential should make him an appealing piece for a Heat team that does have a need to add some offensive dynamics to their lineup. During the month of December, Kuminga averaged 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The big concern that the Heat should have in such a move is his contract situation. Kuminga is in the final year of his contract and is slated to hit restricted free agency after this season. From all indications, Kuminga is in line for a big contract - one that the Heat would likely have difficulty in offering him. However, the talent is there for Kuminga to be a star. And that, more than anything, should be appealing to the Heat.

In this difficult situation, Miami should put their concerns aside when it comes to the contract and look to acquire the talent and worry about the rest later. After all, this league is all about talent. Talent tends to win out. And if the Heat believes in their developmental system, they should feel strongly about their ability to help Kuminga grow his game even more.

The Warriors may or may not aggressively look to make a move for Jimmy. If they do, though, the Heat should demand Kuminga back in any potential deal.