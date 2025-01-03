NBA Rumors: Predicting what the inevitable trade deadline Jimmy Butler deal will be

NBA Rumors: Now that it's almost a foregone conclusion, we predict what the inevitable trade deadline Jimmy Butler deal will end up looking like.

For decades, the Miami Heat have been the team to benefit from disgruntled stars demanding trades away from their respective teams. However, this time around, the Heat find themselves on the wrong side of that situation. Jimmy Butler has officially requested a trade away from the Heat and would rather play for any other team than Miami at this point.

In a clear move to push for a deal before the NBA Trade Deadline, the ball is now in Pat Riley's court. Jimmy doesn't want to be in Miami and while Riley doesn't necessarily have to trade their All-Star forward before the deadline, it's probably in the best interest of the franchise if he does. With how this story has evolved over the last couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out over the next month.

If I had to make a prediction, I'd imagine the Heat will work to find a trade that works for both sides. The team is only going to have that much more of a headache if this entire situation continues to linger into the offseason. While a market will need to develop over the next month, I do believe there's one landing spot that makes the most sense for Miami and Jimmy - and it's the Golden State Warriors.

Why the Golden State Warriors are the most likely landing spot

From all indications, the Warriors' interest in Jimmy has been pretty consistent - stretching back to the offseason. Still equipped with plenty of assets to get a deal done, it will be interesting to see how aggressive they'll be heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. But if the Heat truly wants to get a deal done, they'll look to Golden State to try and make it happen. Miami would come out looking good by sending their disgruntled star to a contender and with the way the Warriors have played out late, they could use a star player like Jimmy.

Looking at the landscape of the rest of the league, there's probably not a contender with more urgency to get a deal done for a star player than the Warriors. Jimmy also fits the team's timeline almost perfectly alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Will Riley be able to put his ego aside and work in good faith to get a deal done? Who knows. However, if he's willing to, the Warriors make too much sense as a landing spot.

What the package will look like

Predicting what a trade offer from the Warriors would look like could be difficult - especially if there isn't a vast market for Jimmy heading into the trade deadline. However, let's assume both sides are somewhat motivated to get something done. If both sides aren't trying to one-up each other with offers, there is a path toward a fair deal.

In this deal, the Warriors would send Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick to Miami in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic. There would be some reservations on both sides but this seems like a fair deal for both sides.

From the Warriors' perspective, it's probably best to move on from Kuminga, something they might've already been thinking about. If it wasn't going to happen at the trade deadline, there's probably a good chance it was happening during the offseason. Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney are expiring contracts that the Heat would want back. Finally, Andrew Wiggins would need to be included to make the money work. He'd also be a player that could help Miami remain competitive. One first-round pick seems fair for Golden State to throw in.

Why the Miami Heat should accept it

While it would be understandable for Miami to be naturally reluctant to accept such a deal, this might be the best they will be able to get on the open market. Acquiring Kuminga while having to make a quick decision on whether to pay him in a matter of months is not ideal, but he's another asset the Heat would have to contemplate. The expiring contracts are a no-brainer and Wiggins' contract is not as bad as perhaps some believe it to be (2 years, $58 million).

The 2027 first-round pick would help the Heat open up other trade-eligible draft picks. And if the Heat is looking to make another big move in the not-so-distant future, that asset could be a key in unlocking other picks for the Heat to trade for a star. Aside from the added financial flexibility, that could be a key part of this return for Miami.

While there would be some natural reservations, this is a move that both the Warriors and Heat would be willing to live with if they're thinking objectively. Whether or not they'll get to the table and negotiate in good faith remains to be seen. But, if one thing's clear, it's something that will be decided within the next month.